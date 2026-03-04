FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis: 'Ready to take on the world'

"Seeing my Aai and Papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital", wrote Rajshri Deshpande.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she underwent surgery after breast cancer diagnosis: 'Ready to take on the world'
Rajshri Deshpande/Instagram
Rajshri Deshpande on Wednesday revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and said she is now recovering well following a successful surgery. The actress, known for her critically acclaimed work in Sacred Games and Trial By Fire, shared the news in a post on Instagram alongside a photo from the hospital. She said the post comes after she found the "courage" to tell her parents that she has been diagnosed with Infiltrating Ductal Carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. 

"We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel I’m ready to take on the world," Deshpande wrote. 

The actress, also known for featuring in films such as Manto, The Sky is Pink, Joram, further said she has been recovering "beautifully" and expects to be home soon. She praised the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital for their expert care in making her journey gentler. "Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead," Deshpande said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

In her off-screen life, the 43-year-old actor is a dedicated social worker who has adopted several drought-prone villages in Maharashtra. Through her Nabhangan Foundation, she has also worked towards restoring water supplies, building toilets, providing education for girls, and empowering women. 

