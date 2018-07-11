Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is internet's favourite muse, here's why

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's beautiful daughter, Sara Tendulkar is making everyone go weak at the knees with her lovely pictures on social media

We should have taken notice of this damsel much earlier, but it is never too late!

This starkid has been turning heads and walking on the way to becoming a huge sensation since quite sometime now, and it is high time we spare a few moments to acknowledge the beauty that Sara Tendulkar is!

Yes, you heard that right! Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and pediatrician Anjali Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has become internet's favourite muse, and everybody is waiting with bated breath to see her on the silver screen soon.

The 20-year-old, who is igniting hopes of entering Bollywood with frequent public appearances at celebrity parties and award functions, is making headlines not just for her killer looks, but also for her striking yet classy dress sense.

As reported by Bollywoodlife.com, back in 2016, when Sachin Tendulkar was asked if Sara will debut in Bollywood, he had rubbished the speculations saying, “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films.”

But we wonder if Sara will really be joining the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey soon?

Well, albeit we can't answer that at the moment, we can assertively say that if she does, she is going to make an indelible mark.

And why do we think so?

Have a look at these pictures and you will know the answer!

Meanwhile, Sara studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and later went to London for her graduation.

The beautiful girl, who has already been offered modelling consignmnets, was last seen making a stellar appearance at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement bash.