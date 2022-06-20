Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu trailer, says its 'heartwarming'

Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawn From Circulation: RBI Governor clarifies decision; answers all questions

Manipur Violence: Gunfight between militants and security forces underway in Imphal

Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeBollywood

india

Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu trailer, says its 'heartwarming'

Many people, including cricketers, flocked to the film's team to offer their congratulations as soon as the trailer was released.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 12:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mithali Raj biopic's trailer, for Taapsee Pannu's sports drama Shabaash Mithu, has received largely favourable reviews.

Many people, including cricketers, flocked to the film's team to offer their congratulations as soon as the trailer was released.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sachin Tendular said, “The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Here’s the tweet:

Check out the amusing trailer here:

When Mithali stated that she was quitting all forms of cricket, Taapsee Pannu sent the legendary player a note that said,

Earlier, when Mithali announced that she is retiring from all forms of cricket, Taapsee Pannu wrote a note for the ace cricketer which read, “-Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team. The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice! Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match. Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match. The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI. 23 years from hustle to glory. Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj. On to the next innings of life.”

For the unversed, Mithali, who made her debut in 2002, is regarded as the greatest Indian women's batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cups. At 16, Raj scored an unbeaten 114 on ODI debut and soon established herself as a vital clog in India's batting order. In October 2019, Raj, at 36, became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

Delhi flood havoc finally over? Yamuna water level stabilizes, to recede below ‘dangerous’ level soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE