Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu trailer, says its 'heartwarming'

The Mithali Raj biopic's trailer, for Taapsee Pannu's sports drama Shabaash Mithu, has received largely favourable reviews.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sachin Tendular said, “The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Earlier, when Mithali announced that she is retiring from all forms of cricket, Taapsee Pannu wrote a note for the ace cricketer which read, “-Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team. The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice! Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match. Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match. The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI. 23 years from hustle to glory. Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @mithaliraj. On to the next innings of life.”



For the unversed, Mithali, who made her debut in 2002, is regarded as the greatest Indian women's batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cups. At 16, Raj scored an unbeaten 114 on ODI debut and soon established herself as a vital clog in India's batting order. In October 2019, Raj, at 36, became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket.