Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar to make Bollywood debut soon?

Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is already a celebrity with a large social media following. The celebrity youngster, on the other hand, is claimed to be interested in acting as a vocation and is planning her Bollywood debut. Sara has already appeared in commercials for various brands.

Sara is scheduled to make her acting debut shortly, according to a source in Bollywood Life, and both of her parents are supportive of her life choices.



“Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements. Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However the 24-year-old girl's interested in making her career in the glamour world,” shared the source.

Sara is exceptionally gifted, according to the site, and her acting abilities may wow audiences.

Sara Tendulkar is frequently featured in the news. She was previously rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut alongside Shahid Kapoor. Her father, Sachin, had rejected it as rumour at the time.

He said, “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films".

Sara already has a tremendous Instagram following of 1.8 million followers. They would be overjoyed if she decided to pursue a career in show business.

Sara's younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, is preparing to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in cricket. In 2018, he made his India Under-19 debut against Sri Lanka. On 15 January 2021, he made his Twenty20 debut for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun is now a member of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.