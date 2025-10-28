FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'

Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe

'On the road to recovery': BCCI provides latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case: Victim’s lawyer makes big statement, says 'we will not be...'

Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan releases poll manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’, promises govt jobs, Rs 2500 monthly for...

From Yuva to I Want To Talk: Abhishek Bachchan and his evolution as an actor | Opinion

India's highest-rated film on IMDb Top 250 was made in just Rs 20 crore; not 3 Idiots, Lagaan, RRR, Sholay, Andhadhun

Suryakumar Yadav eyes major Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma records in first T20I against Australia

8th Pay Commission: Will arrears be paid in a single instalment? Here's what we know

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Islamabad strikes secret deal with Israel, to send 20,000 troops to disarm Hamas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film

Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe

Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe

Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: Andhra Pradesh braces for landfall tonight, over 30 flights cancelled

Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: 37 flights cancelled in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case: Victim’s lawyer makes big statement, says 'we will not be...'

In the statement, Advocate Nishant Johri, representing the complainant, reaffirmed their intent to pursue all lawful avenues to ensure accountability. Johri emphasized faith in the legal process, assuring that the case will be pursued with utmost seriousness and respect for due procedure.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case: Victim’s lawyer makes big statement, says 'we will not be...'
Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the latest development in the Sachin Sanghvi sexual assault case, the victim’s lawyer, Nishant Johri, has issued an official statement addressing the matter. The statement underscores a firm commitment to seeking justice and urges restraint from speculative reporting as the investigation continues. Johri emphasized faith in the legal process, assuring that the case will be pursued with utmost seriousness and respect for due procedure. 

In the statement, Advocate Nishant Johri, representing the complainant, reaffirmed their intent to pursue all lawful avenues to ensure accountability. He was quoted as saying, "We remain committed to pursuing every lawful course of action to ensure that justice is rightfully served. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be making any further comments at this stage. We also respectfully urge members of the media to exercise sensitivity and discretion in their reporting, keeping in mind the dignity, privacy, and emotional well-being of the victim involved."

For the unversed, Sanghvi, widely recognized as one half of the popular composer duo Sachin–Jigar, was arrested earlier this week after a woman filed a sexual assault complaint against him. He was later released on bail, and the case is now under judicial review. According to police officials, the singer and music composer was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman after allegedly promising her a role in a music album and marriage. 

The complainant, a woman in her 20s, stated that she first came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024 after he sent her a message on Instagram. The singer-composer reportedly promised her an opportunity in his music project, and the two soon began communicating over the phone. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Sanghvi later called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

However, Aditya Mithe, the lawyer representing Sachin Sanghvi, denied the allegations made by the complainant. In a statement to the media, Mithe asserted that the claims mentioned in the FIR were baseless and lacked any substantial evidence, adding that there were no merits to the case.

READ | Satish Shah didn't die due to kidney failure, Rajesh Kumar reveals his real cause of death: 'It was a sudden...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?
What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath?
'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future
Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 WC future
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty film becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India after...
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India
Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality, AQI at 318 as smog blankets national capital
Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality, AQI at 318 as smog blankets natio
In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, tranquil balcony, artistic walls, more
In Pics Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's lavish Mumbai Home: Bohemian living room, t
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE