Sachin Sanghvi of Sachin-Jigar duo speaks about working on independent music amid coronavirus lockdown

The ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on live concerts as well as film music, however, Sachin Sanghvi, one half of the popular music composing duo Sachin-Jigar, said that it has given him time to enter the space of non-film music.

Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, he said, "Up until now, all of our time was spent in making music for Bollywood. Yes, we always wanted to do release our independent music, but we just never really got time for that. We have been working 20 hours every day trying to cater to the demands put forth by the film industry, and obviously, we loved doing that job. But we never got the time to explore the independent space."

The composer also joked about the music industry becoming "aatma nirbhar" after the lockdown. "The self-worth existed before as well, but just the prominence of it and the fact that more musicians now realise that existed before they are on their own and they can survive on their own," Sachin said, who released his first-ever independent single.

Sachin also said that contrary to the popular belief the music industry has not been hit as badly as some other industries have been. "I don’t think its that big an impact and I feel we are far too below in the priority list. But things change and the industry will adapt. Mannerisms in terms of consumption will change. I think e concerts will become a thing and it will get even bigger. So it's only going to change and get better from here," he said.