Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur have named their son Krith Tandon, whom they welcomed in December last year.

Singers and music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy on December 12 last year. Now, after more than two months, the couple has revealed the name of their son, Krith Tandon. Sachet and Parampara also shared how the name is connected to Lord Vishnu in a heartwarming post on their Instagram.

Revealing the name of their baby boy, the duo wrote, "Welcome to the World Our Miracle Boy - Krith Tandon. Please bless our little one with good health, happiness, and a kind heart. We humbly ask for all your blessings. Love and endless thanks to all of you. @krithtandon #krithtandon #sachetparampara #babyboy #name."

Sharing the meaning of the name Krith, they added, "Say hello to Krith Tandon. One of the names of Lord Vishnu, 'Krith'. Derived from the Sanskrit word 'krita', meaning 'created'. It symbolizes the one who is inventive, creative and popular. Born December 12, 2024. Ecstatic parents - Sachet & Parampara."

The musicians have also made an Instagram page of their son Krith Tandon, whose bio reads as, "Papa Mummy - Sachet & Parampara. Give your blessings. Har Har Mahadev." Sachet and Parampara have shared some glimpses of their baby in a short video and a cute photo.

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur met in the first season of the singing reality show The Voice in 2015 and formed themselves as a duo in the following year. They have composed and sung songs for multiple movies including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Kabir Singh, Jersey, Adipurush, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 among others.