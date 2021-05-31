'Sach mien kiya': Raveena Tandon posts video proof after fans ask if she really did digging at her farm

Raveena Tandon on Sunday (May 30) shared a small clip on her social media of her digging mud from the ground. Dressed in a striped top, white shorts and mask on her face, the actor can be seen working her way around the shovel to get rid of the plastic on her farm.

However, several users doubted whether the actor actually did the digging or if it was just for social media. In response, Raveena on Monday (May 31) shared a extended version of the clip saying, “Haan bhai sach mien kiya (Yes, I really did it), to prove that she really did the work.

While sharing her initial post, Raveena wrote, “Trying to get rid of the remnants of plastic left behind on the farm by the workers ,in my gaon ka ghar . Did a plastic pick up drive around the neighborhood as well. A weekend well spent!

In her follow up post, Raveena clarified saying, “Haan bhai sach mien kiya ,a lot of you asked whether I really did dig it up!? Earlier I just posted a small video,did not want to pakao you’ll with my digging skills which I was not aware was being shot chalo Shubhratri ji! Jai Ramji.”

Earlier this month the Bollywood diva shared throwback photos from the last day of shoot of ‘Aranyak’. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, #throwback The last day of the shoot for #aranyak . all happy smiles in February. Missing the gang, the action , the fun.. happy days will@be back again . Didn’t know I’m going to miss work so much ! Hahaha always waited for that break in between work , and now waiting for a break in the pandemic, to get back to work! #thistooshallpass and we shall overcome this time too.”

On the work front, Raveena is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix series ‘Aryanak’ in which she essays the role of a cop. She will also seen in Kannada period film ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’ which also stars Sanjay Dutt and South Indian actor Yash.