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‘Sach ki shaadi ki hai’: Dhinchak Pooja announces marriage to singer Yavaan

Dhinchak Pooja has confirmed that she is married to fellow singer Yavaan after sharing wedding clips online that confused fans.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 29, 2026, 08:33 AM IST

‘Sach ki shaadi ki hai’: Dhinchak Pooja announces marriage to singer Yavaan
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Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja recently surprised fans after sharing wedding videos on social media, making many wonder whether the clips were from a real ceremony or just a music video shoot. The singer has now confirmed that she is officially married and revealed that her husband’s name is Yavaan, who is also a singer.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dhinchak Pooja clarified that the wedding was completely real and not linked to any project. “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai. Yeh koi music video nahi hai, sach ki shaadi ki hai maine,” she said.

Pooja further shared that she met Yavaan online, and after dating for some time, they decided to get married with the approval of both families. According to her, the wedding ceremony was kept private and intimate.

Talking about why she hid her husband’s face in the viral reel, Pooja explained that they were unsure about making the relationship public initially. “Personal life ko personal rakhna accha hai, par maine apne fans ke saath sab share kiya hai, toh life ka yeh chapter bhi maine soch samajh kar post kiya,” she said.

Although she confirmed the marriage, Pooja added that they are still not comfortable revealing her husband’s face publicly. She also praised Yavaan’s singing talent and hinted that the couple may collaborate on music in the future.

Dhinchak Pooja became a viral internet sensation with songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter, and Swag Wali Topi. She later gained further popularity after entering Bigg Boss 11 as a wildcard contestant.

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