Mika Singh paused the performance to show his support to Salman Khan.

As Salman Khan faces ongoing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, singer Mika Singh has come forward to show his support for the superstar.

Mika paused the performance to show his support to the actor and dedicated his 2007 song Ae Ganpat from Shootout At Lokhandwala to Salman during a recent concert. He said, "Bhai hoon main bhai tu fikar na kar, Uski m** ki, uski b***n ki, jo dekhe idhar. Apun ko bata de koi bhi hove pantar, sabki fatti apne naam se apun jaayein kidhar’."

Watch the viral video:

One of the social media users wrote, "Ironically this song and movie is Vivek Oberoi’s best performance." The second one said, "Kyu Lawrence bhai se dushmani mol le rhe." The third one said, "Apne pair me kulhadi marna isko bolte hain."

As per reports, Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan for taking revenge from him for poaching a deer. Khan had allegedly hunted down a blackbuck, the animal considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, in 1998 during the filming of Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

In 2018, the gangster had threated to kill the superstar when he appeared in Jodhpur court and since then, he has issued several death threats to the actor through his gang. In April this year, two men on motorcyle fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad.

