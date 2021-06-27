Saba Pataudi drops yet another priceless childhood photo of niece Sara Ali Khan, writes 'love this brat'

Saba Pataudi often drops unseen photos of her family which are loved by the family. She has often been the photographer behind the priceless moments which are cherished not only by the Pataudi family and the fans. During the wee hours, Saba took to her Instagram page and shared a cute childhood photo of Sara Ali Khan. The actor is seen giving a quirky pose in the photo, and Saba revealed how she clicked the photo.

Sara looks cute as a button in a white dress and is seen sticking her tongue out while posing for the photo. Saba wrote, "When I said...Sara Smile! Sara....decided ...this was "better" !!! Uff. Lol ...I LOVE this brat. Loads! #sundayfunday #saraalikhan #familylove #niecelove #alwaysandforever."

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's children from his first wife Amrita Singh. Earlier while talking about parenting them, he had said in an interview, "I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s. but I've always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids. I have never felt like an absentee father. The difference is I am a bit more patient no, whereas when Sara and Ibrahim were young, I was busy trying to build my career."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's upcoming film is Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film is likely to hit the screens later this year.