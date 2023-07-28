Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

Check out the latest photos shared by Saba Azad with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan from their Argentina vacation.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, whose dating rumours began last year in January, often share their romantic photos on social media. On Friday, July 28, Saba took to her Instagram and shared a couple of glimpses from their ongoing vacation in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

In the first photo, Hrithik was seen sitting in a restaurant and Saba captioned the picture, "My hippo heart", and added a smiling emoji. In the second photo, the two of them looked happy together and posed together for a selfie. The actress tagged Buenos Aires as the location for their photo.









Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha in which he portrayed the gangster Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan played the gangster Vikram. An official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, the film was released in cinemas in September last year to positive reviews but underperformed at the box office.

Roshan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller Fighter in which he is paired opposite Deepika Padukone for he first time. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25 next year. The Agneepath actor also has War 2 with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in his pipeline.

On the other hand, Saba Azad was last seen in the second season of Rocket Boys released on SonyLIV in March this year. The biographical streaming series is based on the lives of India's two great scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, essayed by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. The actress-singer played Parwana Irani aka Pipsy in the critically acclaimed and multiple-award-winning series.



