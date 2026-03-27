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Saba Azad hospitalised due to parasite infection, calls it 'worst 14 days of life', credits Hrithik Roshan for keeping 'grumpy spirits up'

Saba Azad has been hospitalised due to Cyclospora cayetanensis, and while recovering from the disease, she penned a long note, thanking Hrithik Roshan for his support in such difficult times.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 09:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Saba Azad hospitalised due to parasite infection, calls it 'worst 14 days of life', credits Hrithik Roshan for keeping 'grumpy spirits up'
Saba Azad
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Actress Saba Azad has been hospitalised after suffering from *Cyclospora cayetanensis*, a parasitic infection. Saba said that even during these tough times, her beau Hrithik Roshan has been keeping her spirits high. Who’s Your Gynac? The actress revealed that she has lost 4 kilograms within two weeks due to the disease, which she was attacked by despite eating home food and carrying her water everywhere she goes.

Saba posted a picture of herself on Instagram showing the peace sign while lying in a massive hospital bed. Sharing the tale of the worst 14 days of her life in the caption, she wrote, “Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For someone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came out of nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. I’ve lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have to spare in two weeks and I can barely walk. One day I’m training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next I’m half my size, without strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

She advised everyone to wash their vegetables and fruits properly before consuming. “So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it – cause sometimes it really does!! Our new method is baking soda + veggie wash (Herbal Strategi has a good one),” she added.

Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, but this actor instantly said 'yes' to Dhurandhar, Mukesh Chhabra reveals: 'For others, it took time'

Saba appreciated Hrithik’s talent for finding humour even in the darkest situations. “By @hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy spirits up and always manages to find humour in the darkest situations… PS – I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized and the angle is wide,” concluded the post. For those who do not know, Cyclospora cayetanensis is a protozoan parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, a diarrheal disease transmitted through contaminated food and water.

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