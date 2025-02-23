Saba Azad has shared that she has now developed a thick skin after being repeatedly trolled for her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

Saba Azad has often shared that she faces trolling online for her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce with Sussanne Khan. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she has now developed a thick skin after being repeatedly trolled for being Hrithik's girlfriend and she doesn't care now about what other people say.

Talking to Indian Express SCREEN, Saba said, "I post for three days in a row and then I disappear for a month. In a way, for performing artists, it has become a sort of portfolio. It’s a 'can't live with, can't live without' kind of relationship. It is a means to earn a living through brands and ads. Outside of that, as the dissatisfaction of the population rises, so does this kind of behaviour online. If you are a happy person, you won’t make fake accounts and troll people."

She further added, "Why would I care about someone from back and beyond, who is faceless, nameless, and frustrated with their life? Instead of being angry about it, another way of looking at it is, ‘I am sad that you have to do this.’ In the beginning, I thought, if I am minding my own business, why do you care? But then, as I wrapped my head around it, I realised this is just sad, and it’s not worth losing sleep over. Now, I have developed a thick skin. I may have turned the other cheek for a long time, but once in a while, I feel that I still have some bite. You can’t keep coming at me and expect me to stay silent. I don’t care what such people say now."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba is currently seen in the investigative thriller series Crime Beat, which premiered on ZEE5 on February 21. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, the show also stars Saqib Salim, Rahul Bhat, Danish Husain, Kishor Kadam, Sai Tamhankar, Vipin Sharma, and Rajesh Tailang among others.