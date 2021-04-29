Saba Pataudi shares 'royal wedding' photo of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jewellery designer and mutawalli of the Auqaf-e-Shahi, Saba Ali Khan recently shared a coloured photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s royal wedding. The couple’s photo spoke of grandeur and elegance. Saif looked debonair in a beige band gala kurta and Kareena posed in a heavily embroidered attire of a similar colour tone matching his kurta. She carried the look of a Begum with a maang tikka, choker necklace and heavily kohled eyes.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "The Royal Wedding Part II And here is the next... MahshAllah. Coloured pictures...and classy still. #thursday #post #memoriesforlife #wedding #loveyou."

The admirers of this photo commented, “Awwwwwwwwwww this pic ... The Royal couple and wedding (hearts), another user commented, MashaAllah The Royal Couple The Nawab and his begum.

The Royal Wedding Part I featured an animated video that has photos of her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's wedding pictures. It also featured her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan. She had captioned it, "The Royal Wedding Part I Old is GOLD. That time.Those moments. Classy. Wow."

Also read Saba Ali Khan shares first photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan's newborn son with dad Saif Ali Khan

Saba’s Instagram timeline apart from her beautifully curated jewellery designs, paintings are filled with photos of yesteryears of her royal family and friends, like Sharmila, Mansoor, Saif, Kareena, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. It only depicts how attached she is to her family. It was even more evident when she had captioned a photo of her father on his 70th birthday celebrated recently, "FAMiLY MATTERS! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall.

In an interview recently, Saba verbalized her intimate feelings for her mother Sharmila. She is very fond of her mother’s work, respects it, and is very proud of it. Her mother is an epitome of an all-rounder she mentions, carrying her role of a wonderful mother and wife well.