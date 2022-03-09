Saba Ali Khan gives savage reply to netizens asking 'where is Amrita Singh' in her Women's Day post

Daughter of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore and sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan is herself a famous jewelry designer. She is quite active on social media as she keeps sharing pictures from her personal life on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, Saba paid tribute to the resilient women in her family including her sister Soha, mother Sharmila, and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Along with sharing the reel that included her pictures with the three other women, Saba wrote, "Happy Women's Day....! 8.3.2022. To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humor, and humanity.....Here's celebrating YOU! Today and Always. Family, friends, and those missing... Here's to each of you."

Netizens were quick to point out that her ex-sister-in-law Amrita Singh is missing from her video. When many people took to her comments section and questioned Amrita's absence from her video, Saba took it upon herself and gave sassy replies to each and every one of them.

To a netizen who asked, "Where is Amrita ji", Saba sarcastically replied, "sleeping safely at home…I suppose." When an Instagram user wrote, "Did you forget to add Amrita Singh", her savage reply read, "Oooops! Must have! Thanks for the reminder…Please remind me in 2023…if you're following my handle."









Another netizen wrote Amrita Singh's name and added eyes rolled emoji, to whom Saba said, "You don't like her? Suggested by your emoticon." When one Instagram user commented, "The strongest one is missing, the one who loved and supported three kids of your family all by herself (Yes, Saif was a kid too)." Saba asked him, "How old are you?"











READ | Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for Amrita Singh proves she is Mommy's exact copy



For the unversed, Amrita married Saif Ali Khan in 1991 with whom she gave birth to two children, Sara and Ibrahim before the couple decided to part ways in 2004. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor in 2012.