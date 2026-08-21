'Sab kesar bech rahe hain, aur aap...': Akshay Kumar's unexpected reaction to gutka ad question goes viral

Akshay Kumar burst into laughter after a journalist jokingly asked why he was promoting Acer while Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were promoting Vimal Elaichi amid an FDA controversy.

Akshay Kumar found himself in a hilarious moment when a journalist asked him about the ongoing controversy involving Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

The incident took place at an Acer promotional event on August 20, where Akshay was announced as the company’s brand ambassador in India.

Reporter: Sab kesar bech rahe hai aap Acer bech rahe hai



Akshay Kumar's reaction to this is pure gold.



He even shared that to convince his wife about choosing a brand he has to explain everything to her down to the absolute scientific reason. pic.twitter.com/pcr0r7FyU7 (@ReignOfBateman) August 20, 2026

During the event, a female journalist posed a witty question to the actor, asking, "Sab kesar bech rahe hain, aap Acer bech rahe hain?" Rather than responding to the question, Akshay burst out laughing. His reaction was captured on camera and the video has since surfaced online.

The question came amid the controversy surrounding the Vimal advertisement featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued show-cause notices to the three actors over the advertisement.

The FDA alleged that the commercial could amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, which is prohibited in Maharashtra. The department described the notice as a "final warning" and said the advertisement appeared prima facie to be misleading and contrary to provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

The Maharashtra FDA, headed by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has also been carrying out inspections of food outlets and products across the state as part of its food safety and hygiene drive.