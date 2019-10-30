'Saand Ki Aankh' vs 'Made In China' Box Office Day 5: Taapsee-Bhumi, Rajkummar-Mouni films steady but need to pick pace

Day 5 i.e. first Tuesday marked a crucial day for Bigil, Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China. While the two former films collected Rs. 200 crore and Rs. 100 crore each, the latter films are still struggling to find their way at the Box Office.

Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China have made similar Box Office collections and even though both the films are going steady, they do need to pick pace since their collections have not even reached up to Rs. 10 crore. While Made In China minted Rs. 8.25 crore, Saand Ki Aankh collected Rs. 8.75 crore.

According to reports on Box Office India, Made In China minted Rs. 1.75 crore on its First Tuesday after Diwali, post Rs. 2.75 crore collections on Monday. The movie has witnessed collections in the same range. Meanwhile, Saand Ki Aankh earned Rs. 3 crore on Tuesday, after collections of Rs. 3.25 crore on Monday.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Made In China Box Office collections:

Friday - 1,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 1,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

Monday - 2,75,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 1,75,00,000 apprx

Total - 8,25,00,000 apprx

Meanwhile, while tweeting about Saand Ki Aankh, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SaandKiAankh is maintaining a strong trend... Should continue its steady run in the coming days... Fri 48 lakhs, Sat 1.08 cr, Sun 91 lakhs, Mon 3.19 cr, Tue 2.85 cr. Total: â‚¹ 8.51 cr. #India biz."

Here's the day-wise breakup of Saand Ki Aankh Box Office collections:

Friday - 45,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 1,10,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 95,00,000 apprx

Monday - 3,25,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 3,00,00,000 apprx

Total - 8,75,00,000 apprx

Apart from Bigil, Housefull 4 and WAR, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh will face competition from Friday release Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role with Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.