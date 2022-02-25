Russia-Ukraine crisis: Javed Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and others react to ongoing war

On Thursday morning, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military intervention in Ukraine, a number of celebrities flocked to social media to express their thoughts on the situation.

Javed Akhtar, a veteran lyricist, reacted to the issue. “If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice, a humane desire to protect the weaker in them, Why all of the western powers are totally indifferent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen,” he wrote on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.”

“Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. (If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again),” Richa Chadha tweeted.

Sonu Sood has asked the Indian Embassy to find an other way to safely transport Indian students back to India from Ukraine.

“There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine.”

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) arrived in Delhi around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, carrying 182 Indian people, the majority of whom were students. Several airlines, including Air India, are arranging special flights to safely return Indian nationals during the present crisis in Ukraine.

Russia defended its military action, claiming that the cause of “today’s crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself” and that the Russian operation is intended to safeguard civilians in the country's eastern regions. Russia has claimed control of the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine's Luhansk province.