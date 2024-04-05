Ruslaan trailer: Aayush Sharma turns killing machine for father Jagapathi Babu, netizens say 'angaar hai yeh'

Aayush Sharma turns undercover agent, and a killing machine for his dad Jagapathi Babu, and netizens are impressed with Ruslaan trailer.

Aayush Sharma's first movie outside his brother-in-law, Salman Khan's productions is geared up for release, and the team Ruslaan unveiled the trailer in Mumbai on Friday. The 2.55-minute trailer offers a glimpse into a journey of self-discovery that lies at the core of the film's story.

Driven by a quest for identity, and a fight for his father's (Jagapathi Babu) honour, Aayush Sharma goes undercover, and he's on a pursuit that threatens to shatter his world. Director Karan L. Butani's storytelling develops against a backdrop of pulsating action sequences, immersing audiences in a world where every moment is full of suspense and intrigue. The film also marks Sushrii Mishraa’s debut as an actress and she will be seen breaking bones and being badass.

Check out the trailer of Ruslaan

Soon after the trailer was released, netizens called it 'a sure shot blockbuster'. An internet user wrote, "Bawaal Trailer." Another internet user wrote, "Really so aesthetic." One of the internet users wrote, "Aayush bhai chaaa gye ek dum Jhakaaas dialogue action suspense story."

About the film, Aayush said, "My heart races with anticipation as we have unveiled the trailer of 'Ruslaan' to the world. This film has been a labor of love, and now, with each frame getting revealed one day after another, I can't contain my excitement to share our journey with audiences far and wide.”

Debutant actress Sushrii Mishraa shared, "As an actor, being a part of 'Ruslaan' has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and growth. With the release of our trailer, I'm thrilled to offer audiences a glimpse into the world we've created. I am certain people will be swept away by the intensity and emotion of 'Ruslaan' – it's a film that will leave a lasting impression on everyone who watches it."

Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by K K Radhamohan (Sri Sathya Sai Arts). The film is all set to hit the screens on 26th April. NH Studioz will be releasing Ruslaan worldwide.