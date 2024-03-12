Ruslaan teaser: Aayush Sharma channels John Wick in massy entertainer, netizens call it 'zabardast dhamaka'

The action-packed teaser of Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan is out, and it has left his fans thrilled for more.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited upcoming action thriller film ‘Ruslaan’ starring Aayush Sharma. The teaser shows heart-stopping action with breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the teaser video and captioned it, “All the best Aayush. #Ruslaan #RuslaanTeaser #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi.”

Here's the teaser of Ruslaan

As soon as the teaser was released, fans flooded the comment section. Aayush Sharma wrote, “Thank you so much sir .. means a lot.” One of the users wrote, “Amazing.” Helmed by director Karan L Butani, ‘Ruslaan’ is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Talking about the teaser, Aayush Sharma says, “Being endorsed by the action maverick Rohit Shetty feels like a validation. He knows the audience’s pulse. It tells me we’re doing something right with ‘Ruslaan’. His support means the world to us.” Apart from Aayush, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. Recently, Aayush took to Instagram and treated fans to the new poster along with a teaser announcement.

The poster captures Aayush Sharma’s intense gaze, his eye almost pierced by a menacing knife. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Haarne ka khauf nahi hai, meri gun aur guitar ke saath, bas duniya jeetne ka josh hai. Toofan ki tarah nahi… Toofan hi hu main. #Ruslaan teaser arriving on 12th March, 2024. Roaring in theatres on 26th April, 2024. #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi.” Ruslaan will be released in cinemas on April 26.

