Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma has deleted the defamatory post about the actress, and her lawyer reacted to the moral victory they secured.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly secured a big win as stepdaughter Esha Verma has deleted all defamatory posts aimed at the actress. This comes after legal intervention led by Rupali's lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who now claims a significant victory in the case.

On Monday, the Anupamaa actress slapped Esha with a legal notice, seeking Rs. 50 crores in damages. Following this, Verma deleted the video where she talked about feeling "unsafe" around Rupali. She has also made her Instagram account private. Reacting to this, Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan stated that defamatory posts deletion after the legal notice reflects their victory for truth.

Sana shared with IANS, “Her stepdaughter has taken down the defamatory posts following our legal notice and deleted her Twitter account, which we see as a meaningful step toward justice. This outcome reflects our victory for truth and accountability, reaffirming that reckless and harmful statements have no place in the public sphere. This definitely sets a strong precedent on the importance of responsible communication, especially when it concerns the reputation and dignity of others.”

The former Bigg Boss contestant added, "The deletion of defamatory posts following our legal notice establishes not only an acknowledgement on her part of wrongdoing and dissemination of falsehood but also the strength and validity of our case. It underscores the importance of accountability in matters of reputation and integrity, particularly when false information has the potential to harm one’s personal and professional life.”

In her now-deleted video, Esha accused her father Ashwin K Verma and Rupali of bullying her. Talking about how her father always took Rupali’s side, she stated, “I don't know if he is watching this but a letter or a message to my papa. I'm sorry this had to go this far. But you have never apologised to me. Nor did you listen. You always shut me down. I felt unsafe around her, especially. I tried to open up to you and you would never take my side. I thought I was your little girl. Growing up, I told everyone about you, my friends and my family that I wanted to be just like him when I grew up, a filmmaker. You never encouraged that either.”

Esha Verma, daughter of Ashwin, has been grabbing headlines ever since she accused Rupali of having an extramarital affair with her father. Esha’s mother Sapna and Ashwin got married in 1997. However, the couple separated in 2008. He later married Rupali in 2013 and they are parents to a son named Rudransh.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read: This Shah Rukh blockbuster was rejected by Kajol, Ajay; Aishwarya was replaced from it, used 30 years old music, now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.