Esha Verma has reacted after Rupali Ganguly filed a defamation case against her.

Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter, Esha Verma, has responded to the actress’s decision to file a defamation lawsuit against her. To explain briefly, it was reported on Monday that Rupali has filed a Rs 50 crore defamation case against Esha after she made several surprising claims.

Although Esha hasn’t commented on this new update, she has made her Instagram account private. Despite being verified and having 15.8K followers, Esha's account is now private. She had been posting videos on her social media, talking about the difficulties she and her mother experienced because of Rupali and her husband, Ashwin Verma.

Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa, recently made news after her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, accused her of having an affair with Esha’s father, Ashwin Verma, while he was still married to Esha’s mother, Sapna.

Esha also alleged that Rupali’s son was "illegitimate" and claimed that Rupali had gotten pregnant before marrying Ashwin. Rupali had remained quiet about the accusations until now. According to a report in HT City, the Anupamaa actress has now taken legal action, sending a 50 crore defamation notice to Esha.

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, explained the situation to the portal and stated that "Our client asserts that the derogatory words and abusive language used publicly by you against her are profoundly degrading. These actions have damaged her reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses.”

She added, “Our client did not anticipate such a malicious attack from you, as she always treated you well during your visits to India. Our client extended opportunities for you to break into the Indian entertainment industry with assistance from her and her husband. You were provided with numerous photoshoots and auditions."

