Rupali Ganguly responsible for Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa? Actor breaks his silence, says 'Mere jaise...'

During a recent media interaction, Sudhanshu Pandey talked about his exit from Anupamaa.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently made headlines for leaving the popular show 'Anupamaa,' has reacted to the reports of Rupali Ganguly being responsible for his exit from the show.

During a media interaction, he clarified that his exit was his own choice and that no one else was to blame. Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj Shah on Anupamaa alongside Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, addressed his departure from the show during an award event in Mumbai.

He stated, "Nobody is responsible for anyone's exit. It is my wish whether I want to do something or not. Agar maine decide kiya ki mai thoda move on karna chahta hu to maine kia." (If I decided I wanted to move on a little, I did.) Koi iske liye responsible nahi hai, aur koi responsible ho bhi nahi sakta, shayad itni taakat kisi me hai bhi nahi ki koi responsible ho mere jaise actor ko nikaalne ke liye ya kahin se jaane ke liye. I don't think it is fair ki kisi ko ham responsible thehraye."

He added, "Maine aaj tak Rupali ka naam nahi liya. She is my friend. Why will I say something like this about her?" Recently, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his sudden exit from the hit show Anupamaa. Ever since then, there have been rumours of a rift between him and his co-star Rupali Ganguly. Amid this, Rupali shared a cryptic post about dealing with 'nasty people'.

On Friday, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram and shared a quote from Sadhguru on how to deal with 'nasty people'. The post read, "If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance."

In 2022, rumours of a rift between Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly shocked everyone. It was reported that the two actors were not on talking terms. However, later in an interview with News18, Sudhanshu clarified, “My reaction is, ‘Why don’t you come to the sets and watch?’ Simple as that. You’ll know what happens on the sets. It’s absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. There is a very childlike atmosphere on the sets. We are always having fun nonstop. When you read something about rifts and fights, it’s good for entertainment. They say they have heard a rumour, I say when you hear a rumour, that will be a rumour because it’s only a rumour. A rumour is an answer to your question itself."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.