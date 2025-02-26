On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Rupali Ganguly performed a special puja and shared photos with a heartfelt note for her well-wishers.

Television actress Rupali Ganguly has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to perform a special puja on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The actress, known for her portrayal of 'Anupamaa', shared her heartfelt feelings on social media, thanking the divine for the chance to participate in the spiritual ritual. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali shared a couple of her photos on her Instagram handle where she is seen posing with a Shivling, deeply immersed in devotion.

In the images, the actress is also captured sitting with her hands folded in prayer, offering her respect and gratitude on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. For the caption, Ganguly wrote, 'Om Namah Parvatipatiya Har Har Mahadev: Best wishes and love to all of you and your family and loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri May Lord Bholenath's blessings always be with you. Happy Shivratri @directorskutproduction thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this beautiful pooja.'

Notably, several TV actors have taken to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Among them is actor Mohit Raina, who is widely known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Shiva in the popular show "Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev." The actor shared pictures of his celebration at home. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, 'Happy MahaShivratri to everyone. Love peace wisdom joy is what you should aim for . Herath poshte.'

The 'Maryada' fame Riddhi Dogra shared a couple of her photos and video where she is seen performing a puja and captioned the post, 'Happy Maha Shivratri My life is your walk. Each and every movement, blessings, abundance, lessons, strength, joy, success, hardships - everything is you. And when everything is you. There is no 'I'I'm free. Free to play along this wonderful dance called LIFE.'

Pooja Banerjii also shared a peek into her Maha Shivratri celebrations and wrote, 'Har Har Mahadeva' I am not the mind, intellect, ego, or memory, nor am I the ears, tongue, nose, or eyes. I am not the space, earth, fire, or air. I am the embodiment of pure consciousness and bliss. I am Shiva, I am Shiva. I am neither mind nor intelligence nor ego nor satisfaction. I am neither the ear, nor the tongue, nor the nasika, nor the eye. I am pure consciousness, Anadi, Anant Shiva. Neither life is sensible nor Panchavayu: nor Saptadhaturna or Panchkosh.'

