Rupali Ganguly took to social media to share a heartfelt post, expressing her deep love, gratitude, and admiration for her life partner.

Rupali Ganguly, the famous TV actress known for portraying Anupamaa, recently marked 12 years of marriage with her husband, Ashwin K Verma.

She took to social media to share a heartfelt post, expressing her deep love, gratitude, and admiration for her life partner. While sharing a beautiful video, she wrote a touching note, “12 years and counting… What would I do without you in my life? From pushing me towards getting recognition to being my total and unwavering support."

She further added, "From being my biggest critic to being the most ecstatic cheerleader… From being the best father ever to being Rudransh’s BFF… I get my moment in the sun because you chose to guide me from the shadows. Love you… forever.”

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma, who got married in 2013, have stood by each other, with Ashwin playing a key role in both Rupali’s personal and professional life.

His unwavering support was especially evident when she made her comeback on television with Anupamaa, a role that helped her regain widespread fame.

Earlier, Rupali Ganguly found herself at the center of controversy after her stepdaughter accused her of being 'controlling' and 'threatening.'

In response, Rupali's husband, Ashwin K. Verma, has addressed the allegations, stating that his only intention is to do what’s best for his children. In her lengthy note, Esha criticizes Rupali for keeping her away from her father and compares the situation to what Rhea Chakraborty allegedly did to the late Sushant Singh Rajput.