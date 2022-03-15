Search icon
‘Runway34' teaser’: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan unravel hidden truth 35,000 feet above ground - WATCH

'Runway34', starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh, will release in cinemas on April 29, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Ajay Devgn unveiled the teaser of his upcoming aerial thriller 'Runway34' on his social media on Tuesday, March 15. Inspired by true events the film stars the 'Singham' actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The trailer of this edge-of-the-seat thriller will release on March 21.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of 'Runway34' and wrote, "The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground. Now experience the teaser of #Runway34". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Initially titled 'Mayday', 'Runway 34' marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after seven years. It is the third film directed by Ajay Devgn after 'U Me Aur Hum' in 2008 and 'Shivaay' in 2016.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Runway34 will land in cinemas on Eid, April 29, 2022.

