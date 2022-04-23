Runway 34: YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar opens up on working with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan

Credit: CarryMinati-Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Famous YouTuber CarryMinati, also known as Ajey Nagar, is all set to appear in Ajay Devgn’s Runway and make his Bollywood debut. The will also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajey Nagar has opened up about his Bollywood debut in a recent interview. According to the Free Press Journal, CarryMinati stated that he agreed to be a part of the film as he had to portray his own character in the film. He found it very easy as he ‘eat, breathe, sleep and live’ in his character every single day.

While talking about co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, he stated “they are personalities I look up to and fondly admire.” Also Read: Ajay Devgn talks about whether Bollywood feels threatened by South Indian films

With 'Runway 34', Ajay Devgn returns to direction after six years. The 'Singham' star made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama 'U Me Aur Hum' pairing with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture 'Shivaay', an action-thriller in 2016.

And now, after six years, Ajay is back with his third directorial 'Runway 34', an aerial thriller and investigative drama that also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh with the 'Raid' actor himself playing the lead role and producing it under his banner Ajay Devgn Films.

In an interview, the superstar revealed why he chose to direct the film. Charting the journey, Devgn shared that the writers came to him two-and-a-half years ago with a script based on true events which he really liked, and asked them to make some changes.

Ajay further added that the writers didn't get back to him and he also forgot about the same. But it was during the Covid-19 lockdown that he suddenly remembered it again and called the writers to check if they have indeed made the changes as per his request.