'Runway 34' trailer: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer promises a heart-wrenching yet intriguing experience

The trailer for 'Runway 34' is out, and it's incredible. Ajay Devgn is seen getting dressed up and lighting a cigarette in the trailer, but a man tells him not to smoke. The plot then shifts to a flight captain who goes over and beyond to save passengers from a horrible tragedy.



Ajay shared the trailer with the caption, Every second counts. @adffilms proudly presents the trailer of Runway34. We are ready for take-off. #Runway34Trailer @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet @boman_irani @carryminati

Watch the trailer here:

'Runway 34,' originally titled 'Mayday,' marks Ajay Devgn's return to directing after a seven-year hiatus. In 2008, Ajay directed the love drama 'U Me Aur Hum,' in which he co-starred with his actress wife Kajol. After an eight-year hiatus, the 'Raid' actor returned to helm his next action-thriller, 'Shivaay,' in 2016.



Meanwhile, Ajay was most recently seen in Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' in which he played mafia don Rahim Lala, who saves Alia's character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film. In the sports drama 'Jhund,' on the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan played Vijay Barse's character. Slum Soccer is a non-profit organisation formed by Barse with the goal of changing the lives of poor children via football.



Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, 'Runway34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia.



The film stars the 'Singham' actor alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh in crucial parts, and is based on true events. On March 21, the trailer for this gripping thriller will be released.