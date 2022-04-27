Runway 34 star Ajay Devgn reveals why he decided to marry Kajol

File photo

Bollywood star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 23 years. They tied the knot in 1999 and share two kids Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn. Many consider Kajol and Ajay's marriage a perfect example of a blissful union based on mutual love and respect.

Now, in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay Devgn spilled the beans about why he decided to marry Kajol.

He said, "I really don't know… we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…" Ajay added, "Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow."

READ: Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn's photo in black bralette takes internet by storm

Stating that their marriage too has seen ups and downs, Ajay further said that one needs to manage those disagreements and work it out. "You have to manage those disagreements… Two minds can't be alike but then we discuss and that how it works,” he said. Giving a piece of relationship advice, Ajay said that one should not stick by their egos. He added that one could just apologise and get over.

Recently, Ajay Devgn turned into a rapper with social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate as a part of the promotions for his upcoming directorial Runway 34. Yashraj Mukhate who is known for his musical remixes to the dialogues and had the world dancing to his tunes has done one of its kind collaboration with the superstar.

Apart from Ajay, Runway 34 also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, and CarryMinati.