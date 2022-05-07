Runway 34 star Ajay Devgn confirms sequel of De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De

Ajay Devgn who was last seen in his directorial Runway 34 with Rakul Preet Singh has confirmed the sequel of their hit rom-com De De Pyaar De. The 2019's rom-com was produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali. Along with Ajay and Rakul, the film also starred Tabu in a pivotal role.

While promoting their recent-released aviation thriller, Ajay told Bollywood Hungama that the sequel is currently at the scripting stage. Devgn said, "I think they are writing the script. Let’s see when.” In De De Pyaar De, Ajay played the role of businessman Ashish Mehra, who falls in love with a girl half of his age, Ayesha, played by Rakul. What follows is an interesting laughter ride, as Ashish introduces Ayesha to his ex-wife played by Tabu.

A few years ago, reports stated that Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were having problems. The rumoured feud is claimed to have started in 2012 when the box office clashed between Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar. The stars did, however, reunite recently for an ad shoot. While everything appears to be well today, in a recent interview, the Runway 34 star discussed the news reports about his and Shah Rukk's relationship.

In an interview with India Today, Ajay stated that he not only has a strong relationship with SRK but also with other stars from the 1990s. He said, “The six-seven of us, who were from the 90’s generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there. We speak over the phone, we are all fine. Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, and if somebody says ‘we are there with you it means they are going to be there. So we have never had a problem ever.”