Runway 34 review: KRK brutally trolls Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's film, calls it 'top-class torture'

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's investigative-aviation drama Runway 34 has released on Friday, and the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has brutally bashed the film. KRK shared his view about the film on his Twitter and he termed it as 'top class torture.'

In a series of tweets, KRK posted the review of Runway 34 saying, "Film #Runway34 is a top class torture. Full film is made in 2 scenes. First half is in cockpit of a plane n 2nd half in the court. No music, no action and no entertainment. It’s waste of money, time and energy. It’s one more Karnama of Pan Masala director #AjayDevgn! 1* from me!"

KRK even bashed the film for bringing too much 'courtroom drama' in the film. He said, "It’s really torture whatever is happening in the 2nd half of #Runway34! Because I am not a lawyer to understand courtroom drama, which is happening in English! Zuban Kesari Bhai made this film for Britishers?"

KRK has even predicted the fate of Runway 34 and said that the film has opened on a much poor note than Shahid Kapoor's recent dud Jersey.

KRK tweeted about Runway 34 opening day estimate and said, "Film #Runway34 has got opening less than last week released film #Jersey. Please note Jersey collected Rs.2.5Cr on Day1. Means #Runway34 is a disaster on day1 only.

Recently, in an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it." Talking about Runway 34, the aerial investigative drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, and CarryMinati.