Runway 34 celeb review: Kapil Sharma hails Ajay Devgn's direction, Jackky Bhagnani lauds girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh

Inspired by true events, Runway 34 features an interesting star cast that includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 is all set to release around Eid on April 29, 2022.

But before the audience finally gets to see what is being called the 'best film ever made' by a UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu, the celeb reviews too have started pouring in. Several celebrities such as Kapil Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh have watched the film at a screening and shared their reviews on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Sharma wrote alongside a still from the film, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is (clapping emojis) kudos to@ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Genelia Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "#Runway34 - What a film, kept me at the edge of my seat throughout.. the plane landing sequence is just exceptional. I could feel the gravity fall to zero in my seat. @SrBachchan sir, screen presence and authority is unmatched." In another tweet, she wrote, "@Rakulpreet you portrayed varied emotions to the tee. Be it dilemma, loyalty, fear, uncertainty. The day belongs to the actor-director @ajaydevgn is there anything you can’t do. Thank you for this experience and thank you for landing the plane safely- #runway34_onapril29 go watch."

Jackky Bhagnani, who is currently dating Runway 34 actress Rakul Preet Singh, also watched the film and said that his girlfriend had made him proud. Calling the film a 'must watch', Jaccky wrote on Twitter, "#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. All direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film."

Directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller inspired by a true incident.

The movie revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Devgn), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Bachchan stars as lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Devgn's character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.