Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn opens up about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan

File Photo

A few years ago, reports stated that Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were having problems. The rumoured feud is claimed to have started in 2012, when the box office clashed between Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar. The stars did, however, reunite recently for an ad shoot. While everything appears to be well today, in a recent interview, the Runway 34 star discussed the news reports about him and Shah Rukk's relationship.

In an interview with India Today, Ajay stated that he not only has a strong relationship with SRK, but also with other stars from the 1990s.

He said, “The six-seven of us, who were from the 90’s generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there. We speak over the phone, we are all fine. Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, that if somebody says ‘we are there with you’ it means they are going to be there. So we have never had a problem ever.”

He went on to say that reports of feuds are produced not only by the media, but also by devoted supporters over whom the stars have no control. He said that So, when fans start fighting, people assume two actors are fighting, and that is the perception that spreads. Then we talk about how to control them. However, he would want to remind all of the fans that they are all one and that they should not fight over them in the future.



Ajay and Shah Rukh are now working on their forthcoming projects. While Ajay recently released Runway 34 and is working on Maidaan, Shah Rukh has Pathaan, Dunki, and a film with Atlee in the works.