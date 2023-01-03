Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani return from Dubai to Mumbai, fans call them 'best jodi of Bollywood'

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable jodis from new-gen Bollywood. Filmgoers and their fans adore their chemistry, and they are closely observed by their followers. The Shershaah duo returned to Mumbai, after welcoming 2023 in Dubai.

The video of Sidharth Kiara walking out from Mumbai airport has already went viral, and people are going gaga over their bond. Viral Bhayani shared the video of the duo, and wrote, "#sidharthmalhotra (heart emoji) #kiaraadvani."

Here's the video

Soon after the video got circulated, fans stated calling out #SidKiara as the 'best jodi' in Bollywood. A user wrote, "Love them." Another user wrote, "They are everyone's favorite the smile on their face shows they had a good time in Dubai." One of their well-wishers said, "The have positive vibe around cant wait for thier wedding."

On December 31, photos of Sidharth-Kiara partying with Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra from Dubai went viral instantly. The rumoured couple are even in the news, as wedding bells have finally rung for them. Amid their marriage rumours, on Sunday, the Shershah actress shared a photo of her enjoying the new year with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress re-shared the photo on her Instagram story that was originally posted by Manish Malhotra and captioned it as ‘Favourite Malhotras’. Initially, Manish Malhotra shared a photo on Instagram in which he twinned with Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar in black whereas Kiara could be seen stunning in a green shimmery dress and captioned the pic as ‘Wishing you all a wonderful New Year”.

On the work front, Sidharth will soon be seen in Misson Majnu. Followed by action-thriller Yodha. On the other side, Kiara Advani will reunite with her Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 co-star in rom-com Satyaprem Ki Katha.