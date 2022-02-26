Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani attend Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash

Actor Shahid Kapoor turned a year older, and a private birthday bash was organised by his family at their Juhu house. Among the attendees, rumoured lovebirds and 'Shershaah' co-stars, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani attended the bash. The duo arrived at the venue in the same car. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

the duo even posed and waved to the camera.

Well, not only Sidharth-Kiara but Shahid's party was also attended by brother Ishaan Khatter and his 'good friend' actress Ananya Panday. Ishaan even posed with his few young fans, whereas, Ananya rushed into her car and waved the paparazzi.

Yesterday, Shahid, wife Mira with kids, and Ishaan were spotted at their Vesova house. Shahid and Ishaan greeted paps, and they even posed for them.

Talking about Shahid, on the work front, his movie ‘Jersey’ finally got a new release date after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill will now be released in theatres on 14th April 2022

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming sports drama ‘Jersey’. The sports drama features Shahid Kapoor as a failed cricketer and a helpless father who wishes to fulfill his son’s wish to get a cricket jersey while Mrunal Thakur portrays the character of his working wife. Both the actors are looking sizzling hot together in the songs of the video.