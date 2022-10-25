Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are all smiles at Karan Johar's Diwali pooja

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice for Dimple’s role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah

Meet man who built Rs 73,478 crore company with brother, his net worth is...

BJP warns Priyanka Gandhi of legal action over social media post alleging corruption in Madhya Pradesh

Viral video: Delhi metro passenger amazes with Matrix-inspired moves; netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice for Dimple’s role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah

Viral video: Delhi metro passenger amazes with Matrix-inspired moves; netizens react

Diabetes tips: 8 Yoga asanas to control blood sugar levels

10 most photographed people in the world

Indian cricketers who have featured in 100+ Tests but never played in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice for Dimple’s role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal Sunny Deol’s handpump scene in Gadar 2 was shot secretly: ‘No other actor was…'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are all smiles at Karan Johar's Diwali pooja

The Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Diwali pooja organised by Karan Johar at his Dharma Productions office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar organised a grand Diwali pooja at the Dharma Productions' office on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, October 24. Various celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra and the couple Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi were part of the rituals.

From the photos shared by Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta on his Instagram handle, the one picture which is going viral across the internet features the rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two of them are seen laughing their hearts out as they pose with Karan and Apoorva in the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Apoorva Mehta (@apoorva1972)

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours began after the two of them starred together in Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving for the nation. While the Thank God star portrayed the Kargil hero, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress portrayed Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in the critically acclaimed film produced by Dharma Productions.

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan confirms Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which will also feature the South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, and headline the action franchise Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen next in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

It is being reported that both Mission Majnu and Govinda Naam Mera will not be released in theatres and have been sold off to streaming platforms. As per several reports, the rights for the latter have been bagged by Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 62 crore. It is also rumoured that Kiara and Sidharth will set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in another romantic film after Shershaah.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Independence Day 2023: Role of Khadi from freedom struggle to sustainable fashion choice

Meet Ratan Tata’s 30-year-old manager and friend, who founded his own company, his net worth is...

Meet 'scientist' with Rs 265 crore salary whose dad was IIT Delhi teacher

Bank FD update: Interest rates dip as 5 banks slash fixed deposit returns by 1%

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE