Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are all smiles at Karan Johar's Diwali pooja

The Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Diwali pooja organised by Karan Johar at his Dharma Productions office.

Karan Johar organised a grand Diwali pooja at the Dharma Productions' office on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, October 24. Various celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra and the couple Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi were part of the rituals.

From the photos shared by Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta on his Instagram handle, the one picture which is going viral across the internet features the rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two of them are seen laughing their hearts out as they pose with Karan and Apoorva in the picture.

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours began after the two of them starred together in Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving for the nation. While the Thank God star portrayed the Kargil hero, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress portrayed Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in the critically acclaimed film produced by Dharma Productions.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which will also feature the South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, and headline the action franchise Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen next in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

It is being reported that both Mission Majnu and Govinda Naam Mera will not be released in theatres and have been sold off to streaming platforms. As per several reports, the rights for the latter have been bagged by Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 62 crore. It is also rumoured that Kiara and Sidharth will set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in another romantic film after Shershaah.