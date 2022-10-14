Rumoured lovebirds Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill spotted on a flight together, video goes viral

File photo

Sara Ali Khan dating cricketer Shubhman Gill rumours are constant. In fact, recent social media sightings indicate that the two are frequently communicating and even travelling together. The most recent wave of rumours started after Sara and Shubman were both seen together—first at a restaurant, and now a Twitter user has released a video that purports to show the two of them seated next to one another on a flight.

Sara Ali Khan, who won hearts with her debut film Kedarnath starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently opened up about playing her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in her biopic.

For the unversed, Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Her grandmother Sharmila is the wife of late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The Love Aaj Kal actress recently appeared on Roposo Live where she was asked if she could play her grandmother on screen.

Sara said, “She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful.” Sara added: "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."

On the work front, Sara was last seen in alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next. Recently, Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Janhvi Kapoor, and she revealed a major mystery related to her dating rumours. "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don`t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.