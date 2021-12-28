Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra jet off to Maldives to ring in New Year together, see pics

Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra might have maintained a dignified silence on their relationship, but they surely can't escape being spotted together while leaving for the New Year celebrations, courtesy of the paps.

The new lovebirds in B-town were snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for a vacay to ring in the New Year together. Reportedly, the couple has jetted off to the picturesque destination of the Maldives to bring in the New Year in each other's romantic company.

Casual about the presence of paps on their arrival at the airport, Sidharth and Kiara happily waved at the cameras before they made their way towards the airport gate for a security check.

Photos and videos of the couple leaving for their holiday together were posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram and they quickly went viral on social media.

Check it out below:

(Photo credit: Viral Bhayani)

The rumoured couple was last seen together in the film 'Shehshaah' which was received well by the audience and critics. The couple's off-screen chemistry surely reflected on-screen and they were both appreciated for their respective performances in the film.

While Sidharth Malhotra essayed the role of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, Kiara Advani portrayed the role of his lady love, Dimple Cheema.

Meanwhile, on one hand, while Kiara has 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in the pipeline, on the other, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in 'Mission Majnu', 'Yodha' and 'Thank God'.