Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter spotted outside Shahid Kapoor's home - WATCH

The rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter often make headlines about their personal life. Though they have not officially confirmed their relationship, the two are often spotted together.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been speculated to be dating each other after they appeared together in a crime comedy ‘Khaali Peeli’ in the year 2020. The rumoured lovebirds were spotted together on Monday night outside Shahid Kapoor's house. The video of the same is now going viral on social media.

Earlier, they had celebrated their New Year at Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. While they arrived from their vacation on Sunday 2 January, the two were photographed together by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani who posted a video on his Instagram account.

Ananya has been breaking the internet these days with her sizzling pictures from the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’ with co-stars Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi and film's director Shakun Batra.

In one of the reels that the actress has dropped on her Instagram account, she shared priceless moments from her life with the film’s latest sensational track ‘Doobey’ in the background. She captioned the video as “a deep dive into my life on my favourite song #Doobey!! Is it on loop for u guys too?? #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th” and also, credited her sister Rysa Panday for editing the video.

On the work front, Ananya’s next ‘Gehraiyaan’ will start streaming from February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The Shakun Batra directorial is backed by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. Along with the electrifying trio of Deepika-Siddhant-Ananya, the film also features Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. After the sensuous, sexy trailer and its first song ‘Doobey’, the fans are excited to watch the film centered on complex romantic relationships.