Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria, who are reportedly dating each other, are currently enjoying their getaway in Italy. Tara took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snapshots from her romantic Italian escape with Veer. The pictures capture the couple soaking in the picturesque locales while indulging in mouthwatering delicacies like caviar, spaghetti, and clams.

Tara also treated fans to chic pictures of the duo dressed to the nines, exuding style and romance against the backdrop of Italy's scenic charm. For the caption, she wrote: "Summer Italy." But it was Veer’s playful comment for Tara that truly stole the spotlight. Veer took to the comment section and wrote, "My Taruuuu."

Veer recently made hiis acting debut in Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur-starrer Skyforce. The film, which was released in January earlier this year, centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force earned Rs 148 crore gross worldwide.

Talking about Tara, she will be seen next in the much-awaited pan-India gangster thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Geetu Mohandas directorial features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair, and is slated to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Eid.



