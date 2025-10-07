Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident that scared him for life: 'Pull down his pants, we want to..'

Raghav Juyal shares details about 'bhayankar' party at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse: 'I watched horses mating, he has...'

Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy downpour lashes National Capital, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad; temperature drops to...

How much money does a Nobel Prize winner get? Know here

Who awards Nobel Prizes, how are these decided? Who can nominate, details here

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets new Bungalow after long legal battle, his address is...; who is his new neighbour?

The Future of Eye Care in India: Arohi Eye Hospital is Leading the Way

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: The Path from Below $0.003 to $3

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...

Meet star kid, whose father is worth Rs 2500 crore, doesn't want to become actor

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation

'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident that scared him for life: 'Pull down his pants, we want to..'

'Your mother is Muslim wh*re': Mahesh Bhatt recalls horrific childhood incident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...

Their pictures capture the couple soaking in the picturesque locales while indulging in mouthwatering delicacies like caviar, spaghetti, and clams.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 05:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya share stunning photos from their Italy vacation; Sky Force actor lovingly calls her...
Tara-Veer
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria, who are reportedly dating each other, are currently enjoying their getaway in Italy. Tara took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snapshots from her romantic Italian escape with Veer. The pictures capture the couple soaking in the picturesque locales while indulging in mouthwatering delicacies like caviar, spaghetti, and clams.

Tara also treated fans to chic pictures of the duo dressed to the nines, exuding style and romance against the backdrop of Italy's scenic charm. For the caption, she wrote: "Summer Italy." But it was Veer’s playful comment for Tara that truly stole the spotlight. Veer took to the comment section and wrote, "My Taruuuu."

Veer recently made hiis acting debut in Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur-starrer Skyforce. The film, which was released in January earlier this year, centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force earned Rs 148 crore gross worldwide.

Talking about Tara, she will be seen next in the much-awaited pan-India gangster thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The Geetu Mohandas directorial features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair, and is slated to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Eid.

READ | Raghav Juyal shares details about 'bhayankar' party at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse: 'I watched horses mating'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood stars who swear by yoga for fitness, wellness
5 Bollywood stars who swear by yoga for fitness, wellness
THIS is the only train in India that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for FREE to every passenger, not Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat, it is..., it runs between...
THIS is the only train in India that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for FREE
Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic and focused at 32, says, 'The real routine starts with your...'
Ranveer Allahbadia reveals his simple morning ritual that keeps him energetic
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan, second in week
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan, second in week
Sabarmati-Gurugram Vande Bharat special train launched: Check route, timings, stoppages, ticket prices and more
Sabarmati-Gurugram Vande Bharat special train launched: Check route, timings, st
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE