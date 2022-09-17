Rumoured couple Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal team up with Ammy Virk, Asees Kaur for special project

Ammy Virk, Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal, Asees Kaur

Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk and award-winning singer Asees Kaur are all set to collaborate with actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal for a big Dhamaka.

Dhamaka Records has brought the four celebrities together for a special project, details of which are under wraps at the moment, with an official announcement just around the corner. This collaboration will also mark Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal coming together for the first time, giving fans much reason to celebrate.

Our excitement knows no bounds as this is a collaboration like never before and we can't wait to finally know what the project is! Dhamaka Records has truly pulled off a casting coup with these names and is all set to break the internet with the announcement.

With this two blockbuster jodis teaming up, there is massive anticipation surrounding the announcement especially since Fukrey actor Varun Sharma had yesterday posted a picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer, leaving everyone curious. The new development has now shed light on his post that hinted at this mega partnership and we can’t wait to see the two onscreen together.

Zaheer Iqbal, who made his acting debut in Notebook, is rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha. The duo have denied their relationship, saying that they are "just friends," but actor Varun Sharma's most recent Instagram Story seems to suggest otherwise. Varun uploaded a photo of the two on Thursday night to Instagram.

He captioned the image, "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi."In the image, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen sharing a laugh. Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a pristine white bodycon attire which she teamed up with a white blazer. Zaheer on the other hand looked uber cool in a black and white shirt.

If reports are to be believed, the actors have a song coming up by the title Blockbuster Jodi and they plan to make their relationship official with the release of the music video. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She will be seen in a horror comedy film titled Kakuda, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She has also started shooting for Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which marks the directorial debut of her brother Kussh Sinha.