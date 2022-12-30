Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate New Year with Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar; photo goes viral

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor

Yesterday, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted off to their holiday destination to celebrate the New Year. Today, a photo of the Shershaah couple partying along with Bollywood producer Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra actor Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni went viral in no time.

Apparently, Sid-Kiara were in Dubai. On Friday morning, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie on her Instagram stories which she captioned, "Quite a starry night." The artists were in a party mood, and it was a glamorous, blingy night for these stars. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima shared another selfie on her stories in which Kiara can be seen posing for a selfie with Manish Malhotra and Neetu Kapoor.

Here's the photo

Apparently, Kiara and Sidharth have been in a relationship for a very long time, and the duo is frequently spotted by the paps during their outings. Both the actors shared the screen space for the first time in Shershaah, which was released in August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Watch the video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was recently seen in the comedy film Thank God alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. Sidharth will be next seen in a spy thriller film Mission Majnu opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from January 20, 2023.

Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani, which will hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. Malhotra will also make his debut on the web with Rohit Shetty's maiden series Indian Police Force, which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. On the other side, Kiara will be seen in an upcoming musical saga film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.