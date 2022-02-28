Rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter steal the limelight at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash

Shahid Kapoor turned 41 on February 25. A few days after his 41st birthday, the 'Kabir Singh' actor on Sunday, treated fans with several pictures from his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a reel featuring him having a gala time with his loved ones including wife Mira Kapoor, actor Kunal Kemmu, 'Jersey' co-star Mrunal Thakur, brother Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday among others at his sea-facing house."#besttimes," he captioned the post.

Shahid's birthday reel garnered netizens' attention for many reasons-- especially due to Ishaan and Ananya. The eagle-eyed fans spotted Ishaan posing for the camera with his hand around Ananya. While Ishaan wore a green shirt and blue denims, Ananya looked beautiful in a printed short dress. The rumoured couple's pictures have left their fans in awe of them.

While Shahid's fans extended their birthday wishes to the 'Haider' actor in the comments section, netizens also reacted to Ishaan and Ananya at the birthday bash. "These pictures prove that Ananya and Ishaan are dating each other," a fan commented. "Oh my God! They look so romantic," another one wrote. Ananya, too, commented on Shahid`s post. She dropped a red heart emoji on it.

Though Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have not officially confirmed their relationship, the two are often spotted together. The two actors have been speculated to be dating each other after they starred together in a crime comedy 'Khaali Peeli' in 2020. The rumoured lovebirds allegedly celebrated their New Year together at Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan.



READ | Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani attend Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash

Meanwhile, on the work-front, Ananya was recently seen in 'Gehraiyaan', a complicated relationship drama that also featured Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. Coincidentally, Ishaan's next also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi. 'Phone Bhoot' is a supernatural comedy featuring the two male leads opposite Katrina Kaif and is set to release on July 15 this year.



(With inputs from ANI)