Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday trolled for ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week: ‘Giving bhai-behen vibes’

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumored to be dating, with the two having been spotted together out and about on numerous occasions. The rumored couple recently fuelled speculations around their relationship as they turned showstoppers for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale on Sunday. However, their appearance together gave some fodder to trolls, who said the rumoured couple seemed more like awkward cousins and lacked any chemistry.

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023 had a glamorous finale with celebs walking the ramp in Manish Malhotra’s new collection Diffuse. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anaya Panday walked the stage with their elegant outfits. Aditya Roy Kapur looked stylish in an all-black outfit and Ananya Panday donned a red and black strapless bodycon gown with a slit and floor-sweeping jacket. Ananya shared some behind-the-scenes pictures and shoot pics from the event on her Instagram on Monday.

A video from the event also surfaced online and it showed the duo on the ramp together, exchanging smiles and talking. Later Ananya Panday also posted the pictures from the night with Aditya Roy Kapur and wrote “Fun @lakmefashionwk.”

Many social media users trolled them for their walk and 'lack of chemistry'. One comment read, “They look so awkward with each other.” Another commented, “That’s such an awful walk, their pairing is giving bhai-behan vibes.” Another user wrote, “Aditya looks very awkward and Ananya is looking confused. They should have at least acted out chemistry”

Aditya Roy Kapur was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar's web series The Night Manager, which released last month. He will be next seen playing a double role in the movie Gumraah, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy. The film is directed by Vardhan Ketkar. On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream girl 2, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and will hit the theatres on July 7.

