Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth flash big smiles on their Rajasthan vacation; pose with Bina Kak

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth with Bina Kak

While Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have never opened up on the rumours of their relationship, the two continue to be spotted in public. In recent pictures posted on Instagram by actor-turned-politician Bina Kak, the two actors can be seen flashing wide smiles on the sidelines of their ongoing vacation to Rajasthan.

Aditi, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show Taj, and Siddharth, have been rumoured to be dating for a while. Actress-turned-politician Bina Kak took to her Instagram recently and dropped a few pictures with Aditi and Siddharth.

Along with the pictures, Bina wrote, "Happiest when the children visit me at home." In the first photo, Aditi sat on the stairs while Bina posed near her. A dog was also seen in the frame with them. In the picture, Aditi wore a black and white T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. Bina was seen in an all-white outfit.

The second picture has Aditi, Siddharth and Bina posing for the camera. Aditi and Siddharth were seen together flying out of Mumbai on Friday. There have been speculations around Aditi and Siddharth dating each other as they are often spotted together. However, they haven`t confirmed or denied the reports of them dating. The two actors met while working on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021.

In a chat with DNA earlier this year, Aditi had spoken about relationship rumours and the focus on her personal life. “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy,” the actress had said.

(With IANS inputs)