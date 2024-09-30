Rumoured boyfriend's call to Ananya Pandey goes viral, is she committed to...?

At an event, Ananya Panday's phone screen displayed her rumoured boyfriend's name, but she realized she couldn't take the call during the event, so she turned her phone upside down.

Ananya Panday has faced a lot of public scrutiny since her first movie, Student Of The Year 2, and it seems she's learned to handle it. Recently, at an awards show, a video went viral in which she can be seen ignoring her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco's call.

At an event, her phone screen displayed his name, but she realized she couldn't take the call during the event, so she turned her phone upside down. Now, in an interview, Ananya Panday reacted to the same and said she has given up now. While speaking to News 18, Ananya said, "I’ve given up at this point. I’ve realised that the more I try to hide something or be sneaky, the more I get caught doing it. So. I’ve just let go now. Whatever! I don’t care now. I’m not trying to hide anything."

She further stated, "It’s not in my hands. I could mean something in the best of intentions and it could still be blown out of proportion. That’s why I don’t want to think too much of the repercussions of something because it will happen anyway. If you try to stop something or do something in the most logical way, people still will have something or the other to say. So, it’s best to not think so much about it."

Ananya made headlines when she was spotted getting cozy with Walker Blanco at the Ambani wedding. Although they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, butsources say they share a close bond.

Meanwhile, talking about her character in CTRL, in a statement, Ananya Panday revealed that her character Nella is like any of us. The actress said, “She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life.” Ananya described working with Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikhil Dwivedi as ‘incredible’ and expressed her anticipation for the audience to watch the movie.

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL is a cyber-thriller produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. It is written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane with dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. The movie marks Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat’s second collaboration after Call Me Bae. CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.