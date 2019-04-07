Rumour has it: Kartik Aaryan opts out of 'Kirik Party' remake

It's been very long since the announcement was made that Kartik Aaryan will be playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of Kannada hit film Kirik Party. The makers of the film roped in Jacqueline Fernandez to play the female lead and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had announced it on his Twitter page. He tweeted, "Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of #Kannada smash hit #KirikParty... Stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead... Produced by Ajay Kapoor [in the pic with Jacqueline], Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar... Directed by Abhishek Jain"

Now as per the latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, Kartik has opted out of the project citing creative differences. Talking about the same, a source stated to the tabloid, "Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film was to roll last October. However, the script had to be sent back to the writing table as most people on board felt that the adaptation failed to capture the humour and charm that made the original Kannada film such a success."

The source added, "Kartik wasn’t sold on the revised screenplay. A few weeks ago, he had a meeting with the producers and expressed his doubts. Also, since he has allotted bulk dates in May to Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, the date clash was posing another problem. So, he decided to exit the project. The makers are currently scouting for a new lead."

Kartik will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film is releasing in December this year.