Rumour has it: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone turn Lord Ram-Sita for Nitesh Tiwari-Ravi Udyawar's 'Ramayana'

Headlines

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Meet Delhi man who quit IIT-IAS career path, high-paying MNC job to build Rs 36,000 crore company

Israeli embassy slams Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal for ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film: 'We urge everyone...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Vaginal yeast infection: 10 tips to maintain intimate hygiene during monsoon

Dengue: Fruits to help to recover from fever

Health benefits of garlic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Chhattisgarh deputy CM TS Deo attacks PM Modi on I.N.D.I.A alliance remark, questions why is he scared?

RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad shares big update on Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer's sequel

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen's Shreegauri Sawant demands 'swaabhimaan, sammaan, swatantrata', series' release date out

Israeli embassy slams Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal for ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film: 'We urge everyone...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rumour has it: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone turn Lord Ram-Sita for Nitesh Tiwari-Ravi Udyawar's 'Ramayana'

You might now be able to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Lord Ram and Sita in 3D thanks to Nitesh Tiwari-Ravi Udyawar's upcoming movie 'Ramayana'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 09:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's name was recently linked to Satte Pe Satta remake. Although neither of the actors confirmed the same, Hrithik did say, "I am a huge fan of Mr Bachchan so whenever I will get a chance to step into his shoes, I’d be super excited. As for 'Satte Pe Satta' remake, those are only reports as of now. When I sign my next film, I will tell the world about it. Until then, everything you hear is only a rumour."

While that rumour was still dying down, Hrithik-Deepika's name has now been linked to another film. The actors will reportedly play Lord Rama and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar's upcoming project 'Ramayana'. Having a budget of Rs. 500 crore, the movie will be helmed in 3D.

Hrithik Roshan's name has been linked to the project since a long time. Filmfare reported the actor has been roped in for the project, which was also confirmed by Vogue magazine. The latter also went on to mention that one of the producers of the film, Madhu Mantena, has suggested Deepika Padukone's name for the project.

Being helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and late actor Sridevi's Mom helmer Ravi Udyawar, Ramayana in 3D would be produced by Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena not only in Hindi but also Tamil and Telugu. Nitesh had spoken about the film to Times of India by stating, “I am looking forward to work in Ramayana, something that I am really excited about. Once done with Chhichhore, I will go back to start working for Ramayana. It is a challenge for me as I have a sense of responsibility to bring the project in its true form of glory for the country.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

Hate speech during UP polls: SC refuses to quash case against Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar

Wordle 768 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE