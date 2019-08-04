Rumour has it: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone turn Lord Ram-Sita for Nitesh Tiwari-Ravi Udyawar's 'Ramayana'

You might now be able to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Lord Ram and Sita in 3D thanks to Nitesh Tiwari-Ravi Udyawar's upcoming movie 'Ramayana'

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's name was recently linked to Satte Pe Satta remake. Although neither of the actors confirmed the same, Hrithik did say, "I am a huge fan of Mr Bachchan so whenever I will get a chance to step into his shoes, I’d be super excited. As for 'Satte Pe Satta' remake, those are only reports as of now. When I sign my next film, I will tell the world about it. Until then, everything you hear is only a rumour."

While that rumour was still dying down, Hrithik-Deepika's name has now been linked to another film. The actors will reportedly play Lord Rama and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar's upcoming project 'Ramayana'. Having a budget of Rs. 500 crore, the movie will be helmed in 3D.

Hrithik Roshan's name has been linked to the project since a long time. Filmfare reported the actor has been roped in for the project, which was also confirmed by Vogue magazine. The latter also went on to mention that one of the producers of the film, Madhu Mantena, has suggested Deepika Padukone's name for the project.

Being helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and late actor Sridevi's Mom helmer Ravi Udyawar, Ramayana in 3D would be produced by Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena not only in Hindi but also Tamil and Telugu. Nitesh had spoken about the film to Times of India by stating, “I am looking forward to work in Ramayana, something that I am really excited about. Once done with Chhichhore, I will go back to start working for Ramayana. It is a challenge for me as I have a sense of responsibility to bring the project in its true form of glory for the country.”