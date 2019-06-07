Rs 45-crore action sequence for SS Rajamouli's RRR! Details out

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has been in the news since its announcement. The period action film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is one of the most anticipated releases of next year. The movie will open in cinemas in more than 10 languages worldwide on July 30, 2020.

The project went on floors last December. Rajamouli, along with his team, has been shooting ever since, at different locations. Now we hear, there is a massive action sequence scheduled. After six months of pre-visualisation and training with hundreds of fighters, the director is finally set to shoot it. “The high-end action-filled segment will be filmed in a two-month-long single schedule. Both the leads will be seen fighting alongside 2,000 men in it. This will be one of the many highlights of the movie,” says a source.

The source adds that the budget of this action sequence is approximately Rs 45 crore.

“It will be a huge set with all the splendour. Hundred foreigners are an integral part of the scene, as are both the actors and the crew,” said the source. It’s expected to be completed by next month.